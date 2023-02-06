Vehicle theft suspect evades capture in Coos County, police say

COOS BAY, Ore. – Officers are asking for help tracking down a vehicle theft suspect.

According to the Coos Bay Police Department, an alarm was triggered Monday morning at a car dealership on Ocean Boulevard.

When officers arrived at the scene they reportedly saw 45-year-old Aaron Bruce Howley of Coos Bay inside the dealership trying to steal a vehicle.

“Moments later,” CBPD said, “officers observed Howley back a white 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer with Oregon license plate EMYLOU, through one of the closed bay doors and then sped off.”

Officers pursued the vehicle but eventually discontinued the chase due to public safety concerns.

The vehicle was last seen traveling north on Highway 101 near the Hauser truck scales, police said.

Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call Coos Bay police at 541-269-8911.