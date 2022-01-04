Oregon sets new daily COVID case count record

SALEM, Ore. – The State of Oregon set an all-time record for the number of daily new COVID-19 cases.

The Oregon Health Authority said on December 30, there were 3,534 newly-identified confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported to the state. That’s the highest number of daily cases recorded in the state. When this is added with numbers from December 31, January 1, and January 2, the state said there was a total of 9,701 new cases.

“We already have seen the impacts of the highly transmissible Omicron variant across the country since late December,” said Tom Jeanne, M.D., M.P.H., deputy state health officer and epidemiologist. “Our data show the Omicron variant is here and now fueling the surge in cases. It will likely lead to a rise in hospitalizations and, sadly, deaths.”

Jeanne added that OHA urges everyone in Oregon to get vaccinated and, when they’re able, to get a booster shot to protect themselves against serious illness and death from COVID-19. It also encourages everyone to continue wearing masks and get tested if they have COVID-19 symptoms or are exposed to someone with COVID-19.