30 new bunk beds for Josephine County kids

GRANTS PASS, Ore.— 18 kids will soon have a new bed thanks to a new initiative here in the Rogue Valley. “NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN” is the mission of Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP), a non-profit organization that builds beds for kids who do not have a bed.
Evergreen Federal Bank sponsored the first ever chapter in Josephine County, in hopes to help children in this community.
“We hope that these beds and the bedding that were donating will go and get them in a comfortable environment. And let them know that their community cares,” said Melissa Vierra of Evergreen Federal Bank.
SHP co-chapter presidents of Josephine County Nathan and Jan Olson say that they stumbled upon a video on social media that inspired them to start a new chapter here in the Rogue Valley.
“We were just drawn to it but again this is not something we’re doing alone and before we even applied to be chapter presidents, we talked to people and assembled our team and knew we would be able to pull this off,” said Olson.
Over 100 volunteers came out to build 30 new bunk beds, totaling 60 new beds for kids in need.
“We deliver the bed, the mattress, the sheet set, the comforter. 100% fully furnished and ready to go that day. For some kids it might be the first bed they ever had,” said Olson.
Since 2012, SHP had 69 chapters in 29 states and they expect to add 50 more chapters across the country in the next couple months.
“No child sleeps on the floor in my town, no child sleeps on the floor in my county, no child sleeps on the floor in my state, and no child sleeps on the floor in this country. And that’s what we need, said Volunteer Nick Watt.
To learn more about SHP:
https://www.facebook.com/ReturningTheFavor
and the Josephine County Chapter of SHP:
https://www.facebook.com/SHPJoCo