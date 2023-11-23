Cascade Christian and Lost River to play in Championship Games

SOUTHERN OREGON – Two teams are playing in the state championships from Southern Oregon on Saturday.

The Lost River Raiders, defending state champs of the 8-man 1A Division, will be playing Crane High School for the title. The game will be at 1pm on Saturday at Caldera High School in Bend.

Cascade Christian will be playing in the 3A Division title game also on Saturday. That game will be at 5pm in Cottage Grove against Banks High School.

