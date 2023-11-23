Salvation Army Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway

MEDFORD, Ore. – On Tuesday the Salvation Army hosted its annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway at its thrift store in Medford. The drive thru event was open to all community members in need of a turkey this season.

Local community supporters including Les Schwab tires, Shreve insurance and All Care Health donated turkeys to help ensure that as many families as possible can enjoy a Thanksgiving meal and one anonymous donor even donated 100 turkeys.

“I think one of the biggest things is that I hear from a lot of people, the idea that now that they have a turkey they can cook it and invite others over to join with them for Thanksgiving dinner. It just helps people to build community and friendships and come together at the holidays,” said Salvation Army Major Randy Mulch.

The drive thru was scheduled to begin at 1pm Tuesday but actually started an hour early because of how many cars were lined up along Central Avenue. On average, the Salvation Army gives away around 300 turkeys every year during the event, but this year the organization distributed over 350 to local families.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.