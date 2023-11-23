Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights returns

ROSEBURG, Ore. – The Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights is finally back for its 31st year in Roseburg.

The Douglas County tradition draws thousands each year.

Every year it serves as a fundraiser for the Rotary Club scholarships and service projects since 1993.

This year’s festival runs nightly through New Year’s Day there you’ll see a 90 light displays with nearly 500,000 lights.

The drive thru experience begins nightly at 530 off Exit 125. Admission costs $10 per car.

You can buy your tickets online here.

