Voice of OIT Bobby Thompson set to retire after basketball season

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A legend in the world of broadcasting here in Southern Oregon is retiring.

Bobby Thompson, the long-time radio voice of Oregon Tech athletics, plans to retire at the end of the basketball season.

He was honored by the school after his final home game earlier this month.

Thompson became the voice of the Owls in 1990 and was part of the inaugural OIT Athletics Hall of Fame class.

When asked about his favorite memory, he mentioned all 4 NAIA championships he was able to experience in his 33 years at OIT.

“I’ve enjoyed it, I’ve been in the right place, right time to be here at OIT,” Thompson said. “It’s been fun, I’ve loved every bit of it. It’s time to pass the microphone on to someone else, and it’s a pleasure to do it.”

Thompson said he isn’t focused on the possibility of Saturday being his final game because the Lady Owls still have a chance to win a championship.

They’ll travel to La Grande to take on Eastern Oregon on Saturday in the semi-final of their conference tournament.