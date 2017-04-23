Volunteers clean up Bear Creek Greenway

Medford, Ore., — Residents all over the Rogue Valley are celebrating Earth Day today.
“Stop Oregon Litter and Vandalism” or SOLVE — had groups of volunteers walking along the Bear Creek Greenway cleaning up trash this morning.
From Medford to Phoenix, volunteers filled bags with over 5 thousand pounds of trash.
“I think the greenway is a beautiful part of Medford, and it deserves to be supported and I ride my bike along here quite a bit, so it’s my way of paying back” said one volunteer, Leslie Bullock.
From 9 am to noon, volunteers were provided with beverages, snacks and all the supplies they needed.
The cleanup event is part of a larger program with the City of Medford to help up-keep the Bear Creek Greenway.
Across the state, 35 tons of trash was collected from 162 sites.