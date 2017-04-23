Thousands of children receive free books

Medford, Ore., — Hundreds of children are going home with twenty new books today, thanks to a local organization.
Medford’s chapter of the Oregon School Employees Association reached out to “First Book” – a national non profit organization dedicated to overcoming illiteracy.
With one thousand people registered, First Nook donated twenty thousand new books to give to low income children.
It’s something both organizers and participants are grateful for.
“Just to have members of the community, and schools to know that they’re gonna get in the hands of students that really need it, is super exciting. ” said Christina Shellhorn, President of Medford OSEA.
“We’re really excited to help out. Especially Phoenix Elementary, evidently they weren’t getting any books, so that’s why we’re here.” said Sue Kretschmann.
The books are for kids from kindergarten all the to 12th grade.
The ones that were not picked up today will be spread equally throughout Medford and other area schools in the Rogue Valley.