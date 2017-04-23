Home
Thousands of children receive free books

Thousands of children receive free books

Education Local News Top Stories , , , ,

Medford, Ore., — Hundreds of children are going home with twenty new books today, thanks to a local organization.

Medford’s chapter of the Oregon School Employees Association reached out to “First Book” – a national non profit organization dedicated to overcoming illiteracy.

With one thousand people registered, First Nook donated twenty thousand new books to give to low income children.

It’s something both organizers and participants are grateful for.

“Just to have members of the community, and schools to know that they’re gonna get in the hands of students that really need it, is super exciting. ” said Christina Shellhorn, President of Medford OSEA.

“We’re really excited to help out. Especially Phoenix Elementary, evidently they weren’t getting any books, so that’s why we’re here.” said Sue Kretschmann.

The books are for kids from kindergarten all the to 12th grade.

The ones that were not picked up today will be spread equally throughout Medford and other area schools in the Rogue Valley.

Nicole Stein

NBC5 News Weekend anchor and reporter Nicole Stein was born and raised in Orange County, California.

She graduated from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Mass Communications. While at Arizona State, Nicole was a reporter for Cronkite News on Arizona PBS8 and interned for three local radio stations.

When she isn’t reporting, Nicole enjoys spending time with family and friends, as well as dancing, reading and traveling.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics