TouVelle State Park no longer considering jet boat concessions

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore.– The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is deciding against a long term agreement to have jet boat tours at TouVelle State Park.

The state park had a short term agreement with Rogue Jet Boat Adventures, which held tours of the Rogue River.

The park said it did months of research before deciding against a long term agreement.

Jet boats are still allowed on the river, but the park says it needs to make improvements before it makes a long term concession agreement.

Chris Havel from the state parks and recreation department said, “the park is not really ready for that kind of long term agreement, and there are also questions about the use of the Rogue River in this stretch.”

Havel said the community also needs time to assess the environmental impact jet boats have on the Rogue River.

He said the park is also considering selling food and drinks in the future, but there’s no timeline for when that could happen.