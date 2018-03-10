Walden meets with ‘smoke committee,’ discusses wildfire legislation

MEDFORD, Ore.– Congressman Greg Walden met with leaders and local lawmakers today in what he called “The Smoke Committee,” to address where legislation is today and to find out where progress can be made on wildfire preparation.
Congressman Walden says things are still being worked out in the senate however, he says opportunities are rising for forest management reform to be included in the next federal spending bill.
He also says this is a real bipartisan effort that should address the concerns of not just Oregon but the whole country.
“Find the common ground in the Northwest that we can spread across the country,” said Walden. “And finally get real forest reforms and solve the issue of how we pay for fires so we don’t spend the money that should be used to do productive work on the ground.”
Congressman Walden says last year’s fires ravaged not just the land and economy in Oregon but the health and safety of many. He hopes these federal reforms help to prevent further damage.
The congressman also addressed President Trump’s decision to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
“It’s unprecedented, it breaks every state department protocol,” he said. “But guess what? We haven’t been able to contain and control or stop his nuclear development with the traditional mechanisms. I think it’s a new approach and I’m supportive of it.”
Congressman Walden acknowledged North Korea has a history of not keeping it’s agreements but he’s hopeful about the possibilities a discussion could bring.