Walmart CEO earns 1,188 times as median company worker

(WJAC/CNN) – Walmart’s CEO unsurprisingly makes a lot more than the company’s median worker.
Here’s the exact ratio: he makes 1,188 times more.

According to a company filing, Doug McMillon earned $22.8 million during the retailer’s last fiscal year, which ended on January 31st.

Walmart’s median employee, meanwhile, earned just over $19,000 during the same period.

Many companies recently released CEO pay ratios for the first time.

The move is newly mandated under a provision of the Dodd-Frank financial reforms passed during the Obama Administration.

The ratios show that even after the 2008 financial crisis, chief executives continue to make exponentially more than their employees.

A Walmart spokesman said in the past few years, the company has made important investments in its workers, including raising its minimum wage to $11 an hour in February.

Walmart has also put money into training and education programs for employees.

