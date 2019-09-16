Walmart offering car seat trade-in this month

MEDFORD, Ore. – September is National Baby Safety Month. Walmart is using the opportunity to collect old car seats starting Monday.
Customers can trade in the car seat their child has outgrown for a $30 Walmart gift card.
The superstore is partnering with recycling business Terracycle to help keep car seats out of landfills.
Participating locations include both Medford Walmarts, as well as the Walmarts in Eagle Point, Grants Pass and Yreka, California.
There’s a two car seat trade-in limit per household. The events will go through September 30th.
For more information, visit Walmart’s website: https://www.walmart.com/cp/best-of-baby-month-car-seat-trade-in-event/5262828