Walmart stores nationwide will require masks

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (NBC) – Walmart is joining the list of retailers that will require customers to wear a face mask in its stores.

Walmart and Sam’s Club customers will be required to put on a mask or face covering before shopping in stores.

The big-box retailer announced the new policy Wednesday and said it will take effect July 20th.

Walmart says about 65% of its stores and clubs are in areas where there’s already some kind of government requirement for face coverings.

The company is joining a growing list of retailers that require masks inside of stores.

Best Buy started requiring face coverings in its stores Wednesday.

Costco and Apple already had the requirement.

