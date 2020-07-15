Walmart stores nationwide will require masks

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (NBC) – Walmart is joining the list of retailers that will require customers to wear a face mask in its stores.
Walmart and Sam’s Club customers will be required to put on a mask or face covering before shopping in stores.
The big-box retailer announced the new policy Wednesday and said it will take effect July 20th.
Walmart says about 65% of its stores and clubs are in areas where there’s already some kind of government requirement for face coverings.
The company is joining a growing list of retailers that require masks inside of stores.
Best Buy started requiring face coverings in its stores Wednesday.
Costco and Apple already had the requirement.