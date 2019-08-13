Ward Fire flare-ups reported due to recent dry weather

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – Warm, dry weather is being blamed for several flare-ups inside the perimeter of the Ward Fire.
The Oregon Department of Forestry said the Ward Fire started on August 9 about 18 miles southwest of Klamath Falls.
The fire immediately began running and spotting aided by winds and the area’s terrain.
By the next morning, fire crews said rainfall helped calm fire activity enough for them to lay dozer lines around a majority of the fire, which was estimated to be about 1,301 acres in size by the evening of August 11. Containment was reportedly 24%.
On August 13, ODF said several residual hot spots within the established perimeter ignited dry grass and brush. While the flare-ups are common, it’s a reminder the fire is not yet finished burning.
Infrared surveys show the Ward Fire still has significant heat. Crews will continue to maintain and secure lines around the fire in the coming days as they monitor hot spots and any potential spot fires outside of the established perimeter.
The South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership said the Ward Fire was caused by lightning.