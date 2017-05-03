Warm weather likely to bring mosquitoes to the area

MEDFORD, Ore. – Mosquito season is upon us, and experts are encouraging citizens to take measures to reduce the mosquito population this year.
Biologists said spring rain followed by the hot days will probably bring mosquitoes to local backyards.
Jackson County Vector Control District Manager Jim Lunders said, “Something as small as a five gallon bucket can produce hundreds of mosquitoes a week.”
Experts are encouraging the public to take the following actions to reduce the risk of mosquito-borne illnesses:
- Eliminate all sources of standing water that can be a breeding ground for biting mosquitoes, such as flooded fields, birdbaths, wading pools & swimming pools not in use, clogged gutters and old tires. If it holds water for 7 days, it can produce mosquitoes.
- Stock mosquito fish in water troughs and ornamental ponds, they are available free at the District Office.
- Avoid outdoor activities at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.
- Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when in mosquito-infested areas.
- Use mosquito repellents and make sure to follow the directions on the container. They are: DEET, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, oIR3535 or Picaridin
- Make sure all screen doors and windows are in good repair and fit tightly.
- Vaccinate horses for WNv, consult your veterinarian.
- Use flea and tick control products that also control mosquitoes.
- Use Heartworm control products year round.
- Use EPA registered residual insect sprays on horses making sure to follow the direction on the container.