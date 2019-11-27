Warming centers in Medford and Ashland

MEDFORD, Ore. – With cold temperatures on the way, many people without homes will need shelter.
Wednesday night, there will be an emergency warming center at the First Presbyterian Church on South Holly Street next to Alba Park in Medford. The church will be open from 7:00 p.m. until 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning.
In Ashland, there will be a warming shelter on Wednesday night and Thursday night at the Bellview Grange on Tollman Creek Road from 7:00 p.m. until 8:00 a.m. On Friday, the shelter will move to the lower level of the Ashland Public Library. The hours of operation will remain the same.
Temperatures are expected to dip well below freezing through Friday night.