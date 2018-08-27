Washington State boy assaulted for standing up to bullies

OLYMPIA, Wash. (KOMO/CNN) – 6-year-old Carter and his mother Dana emerged from Harborview after a morning surgery to sew his eye back together.
He’s upset and exhausted, as is his mom, Dana English. She said, “It’s been hell, I haven’t slept I haven’t ate, I can’t do anything. It’s like I can’t even leave his side.”
Carter said he was attacked by a group of kids in his Olympia apartment complex Wednesday when he confronted them for bullying his friend. “They were just bullying him, like beating him up,” Carter explained. “I told them to stop. And then they did it to me.”
“What did they do to you?” Carter was asked. “Bullied me,” he replied.
They beat Carter with rocks and sticks and rubbed sawdust in his eyes. He ended up with a broken arm and cuts and bruises across his face and head. “They pulled rocks and pieces of debris out of his eye today,” his mom said.
Olympia police are now investigating. They found the 5-year-old who they say started all of this and they’re planning to get social services involved.
Dana said, “It’s heartbreaking and disgusting and it makes me wonder what they’re going through in their everyday life.”
Carter may need surgery on his arm and definitely needs some rest. He was asked if he was scared this could happen again. “Yea,h mommy is too.”
It’s the ugly consequence of standing up to a bully.
Dana said, “I really don’t know what I’m hoping for other than for people to know that this is not acceptable. And bullying is not okay. There’s no reason to bully someone. Ever.”