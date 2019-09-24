Washington State man sues vape makers

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. (KOMO) – He’s a tribal police officer, an Iraq War vet, and a former Green Beret. Now, Charles Wilcoxen has another battle on his hands: a lawsuit.
He’s suing six companies in Washington State that make vaping products.
Wilcoxen started vaping marijuana to ease back pain, help him sleep, and combat stress. But earlier this month, he says he started wheezing. It got so bad he had to be rushed to the hospital.
Wilcoxen said, “They did a chest x-ray and determined there was a significant amount of stuff in my lungs and, after further tests and stuff, they determined that I had lipoid pneumonia which was in fact due to the vaping cartridges that were being used.”
Wilcoxen’s attorney says this is the first lawsuit in Washington involving vaping products.
At least six people in the state have developed illnesses related to vaping and e-cigarettes.