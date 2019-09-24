Lake County School District halts classes due to potential threat

Home
LAKE COUNTY, Ore. – Public schools in Lake County were shut down Monday and Tuesday due to a potential threat.

The Lake County School District said all schools under their purview were closed on September 23 due to a possible threat that was posted online.

As the district works with law enforcement to assess the situation, they announced LCSD7 schools would be closed on Tuesday, September 24 as well.

The closure applies to all extracurricular activities and sporting events.

For the latest information, visit LCSD7’s website: https://www.lakeview.k12.or.us/

