HomeHealth NewsLocalNewsRegionalTop StoriesWATCH: Governor Brown holds COVID-19 press conference WATCH: Governor Brown holds COVID-19 press conference Health News Local News Regional Top Stories April 2, 2021 Newsroom Staff coronavirus, COVID-19, oregon WATCH: Oregon Governor Kate Brown delivers a press briefing about the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Leave a Comment:Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »