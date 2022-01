Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines ยป

OHA will host a press conference at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, about COVID-19 in Oregon. Speakers will include Oregon State Health Officer Dr. Dean Sidelinger, Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill and Peter Graven, Ph.D., director of the Oregon Health & Science University Office of Advanced Analytics.