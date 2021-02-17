WATCH: Trump Plaza in Atlantic City is demolished

After one final delay, the long-shuttered casino was imploded Wednesday morning.
The implosion was originally set for January 29 but was pushed back because of a large concrete foundation that was originally unknown to demolition teams.
The structure was once the jewel of former President Donald Trump’s casino empire, for a while being the most popular casino on Atlantic City’s boardwalk.
Trump Plaza was the last of four Atlantic City casinos to close in 2014.
Though the former president built it, the building and its land are now owned by a different billionaire, Carl Icahn.