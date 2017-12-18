Snow possible in the Rogue Valley

Medford, Ore. — Snow is moving into the forecast, which could impact drivers ahead of a busy holiday weekend. The Rogue Valley could see cold temperatures, and possible fog, which could cause trouble for planes.
According to the National Weather Service, there is a chance of snow on the valley floor, but it’ll likely be less than an inch. The mountain passes are expected to see a lot more.
“Snow levels are going to drop pretty low, down to about 2,000 feet, sometimes maybe even lower,”
Brian Nieuwenhuis, a meteorologist for NWS said. “So a lot of the area will see snow, especially our mountain passes, where we could see anywhere from two to five inches on I5, to over a foot along the cascade passes.”
The snow is expected anytime between Tuesday and Wednesday night.
