Home
Weed man arrested for stabbing father during fight

Weed man arrested for stabbing father during fight

Crime Local News Top Stories , , , , , , , , ,

WEED, Ore. – Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred just outside of Weed, California.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said on the afternoon of August 3, deputies responded to a reported stabbing that occurred at a trailer park in the 4400 block of Highway 97.

Investigators determined 21-year-old Daniel M. Hill stabbed his father with a pocket knife during a fight.

Deputies said both Hill and his father had visible injuries from the fight. EMT’s tended to the pair’s injuries.

After being treated at a local hospital, Hill was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »