Weed man arrested for stabbing father during fight

WEED, Ore. – Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred just outside of Weed, California.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said on the afternoon of August 3, deputies responded to a reported stabbing that occurred at a trailer park in the 4400 block of Highway 97.
Investigators determined 21-year-old Daniel M. Hill stabbed his father with a pocket knife during a fight.
Deputies said both Hill and his father had visible injuries from the fight. EMT’s tended to the pair’s injuries.
After being treated at a local hospital, Hill was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.