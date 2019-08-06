Klamath Basin Senior Center facing aging problems

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Klamath Basin Senior Center is showing signs of aging.
Marc Kane serves as Executive Director. “We’re getting older and we need new parts – and the building is the same.”
In particular, Kane says the roof has had multiple repairs over the last two years, and now needs replacement.
Kane says a new heating and cooling system is also needed. “Between the roof, and the HVAC system, we’re looking at about a $180,000 bill.”
The project has already gotten help from the city, Sky Lakes Medical Center, and others.
“We’ve raised about 80 some thousand dollars already.” Notes Kane. “So we’ve got a little less thank $100,000 to go.”
The center is also pursuing several other grants, as well as a community campaign.
“We’ll probably need to raise 30 to 40 thousand dollars from individuals in the community.” Kane estimated. “And we’ll be doing a mail-out campaign soon.”
Kane will go before the Klamath County Commissioners Wednesday to seek additional funding.
You’ll find more information on the Klamath Senior Center here: www.klamathseniorcenter.com
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.