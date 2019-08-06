Home
Klamath Basin Senior Center facing aging problems

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Klamath Basin Senior Center is showing signs of aging.

Marc Kane serves as Executive Director.  “We’re getting older and we need new parts – and the building is the same.”

In particular, Kane says the roof has had multiple repairs over the last two years, and now needs replacement.

Kane says a new heating and cooling system is also needed.  “Between the roof, and the HVAC system, we’re looking at about a $180,000 bill.”

The project has already gotten help from the city, Sky Lakes Medical Center, and others.

“We’ve raised about 80 some thousand dollars already.”  Notes Kane.  “So we’ve got a little less thank $100,000 to go.”

The center is also pursuing several other grants, as well as a community campaign.

“We’ll probably need to raise 30 to 40 thousand dollars from individuals in the community.”  Kane estimated.  “And we’ll be doing a mail-out campaign soon.”

Kane will go before the Klamath County Commissioners Wednesday to seek additional funding.

You’ll find more information on the Klamath Senior Center here:  www.klamathseniorcenter.com

