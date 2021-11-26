Weekend brings Oregon H.S. football championship games

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. – The Oregon state championship games in the high school football season are set for Saturday, and Southern Oregon teams will be playing for it all.

After dominating in the semifinals 36 to 0 last week, the Marshfield Pirates will be playing for the 4A state title.

Number one seed Marshfield will play Marist Catholic at 7:00 p.m. at Cottage Grove High School Saturday night.

At the 3A level, the South Umpqua Lancers eked out a win last weekend. Saturday, they’ll play Siuslaw—also at Cottage Grove High. Their kickoff is at 11:00 a.m.

At the 2A level, Coquille won a baseball game on the gridiron this past weekend. Coquille won by a rare score of 8 to 6.

The Red Devils will play Kennedy, who beat Lakeview in the other 2A semifinal. This game is also being played at Cottage Grove High. That kickoff time is set for 3:00 p.m. Saturday.