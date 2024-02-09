Black History Month Celebration This Weekend

MEDFORD, Ore. – A local organization B.A.S.E. or Black Alliance and social empowerment is putting on a show for the youth this weekend at the Children’s Museum of Southern Oregon.

The nonprofit group partnered with the childrens museum to celebrate Black History Month in a different but unique way.

This Saturday from 10am until 5pm. The museum will feature a day filled with special programs including clay molding, learning instruments, and cooking, all related to Southern Oregon black history.

Aside from a live DJ, there will be a special tribute to all of the Southern Oregon pioneers who paved the way for future Oregonians.

Jess Freedman, Vice President, B.A.S.E. said, “Giving kids that grounding of knowing where that where they come from, and having a feeling of a sense of belonging to this place and their history in this place.

helps them understand who they are and gives them that that self concept of self and self competence and self awareness.”

The event Saturday at the Children’s Museum is free to museum members $15 for children and $10 for adults.

The museum says it’s the first of several events there’ll be holding.

Lillian Whitnell, Children’s Museum of Southern Oregon said, “It will be the first of four events we’re really excited to host this month was Black History Month.

We are obviously partnering with B.A.S.E. for the event on Saturday, but please stay tuned to our website and social media to hear about the upcoming events that we’ll be hosting including an indigenous peoples event, Latin next event and Pacific Islander as well.”

You can learn more about this event and their partnership with B.A.S.E. at tcmso.org

