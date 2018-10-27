Weekend march for hit-and-run victims

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. — It’s soon to be five years since Jarred Houston and Robert Calvin were killed by a hit and run driver south of Cave Junction.
The case is still unsolved, and Oregon State Police say the case has been running cold with very few leads.
Every year, Jarred Houston’s family and friends march highway 199 into Cave Junction starting from where the fatal hit and run took place.
21-year-old Jarred Houston and 41-year-old Robert Calvin were both killed on highway 199, 2 miles south of Cave Junction on October 30th, 2013.
According to police, Calvin got into some kind of altercation with Houston in the southbound lanes just after midnight. The two were then struck and killed by a passing vehicle.
Houston’s sister, Sarah, says five years may seem like a long time… but for the family, it feels like it all just happened yesterday.
“It’s been five years…the cops see that it’s been five years… people start forgetting and, oh my gosh, my biggest fear is that this is going to get swept under the rug,” said Sarah Houston. “…And we’re all going to die one day not knowing what happened to my brother.”
Oregon State Police told NBC5 news today, they’re waiting for someone to come forward who knows something. Houston says she’s hoping for the same.
The march will be this Sunday off highway 199 outside Cave Junction at 12 pm.
If you know anything about the case, you’re urged to contact Oregon State Police.
