Suspect charged with attempted murder after assault near North Medford High

MEDFORD, Ore. – A suspect is in custody after police say he assaulted a woman Saturday morning near North Medford High School.

According to Medford Police Department, 911 dispatch received multiple calls around 6:15 a.m. Saturday reporting a woman screaming and a man assaulting her. Dispatchers also received a phone call from the suspect, Anthony Siple, 22, almost immediately after the assault where he confessed to assaulting a woman.

Police say Siple was walking away from the scene when officers arrived. Siple reportedly had evidence that he had been involved in an assault. He was taken into custody.

Other first responders found the victim nearby in serious condition. She was transported to a local hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Siple was booked into Jackson County Jail for attempted murder and assault.

MPD says detectives believe Siple and the victim didn’t know each other. They say Siple used a blunt object during the assault, which has been found.

“While stranger-on-stranger assaults are extremely rare, the police department cautions people to remain vigilant during outside activities”, says Lieutenant Geoff Kirkpatrick.

MPD is continuing to determine the motivation behind the assault. Police say Siple is homeless and from the Ashland area.

