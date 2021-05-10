Western Oregon University will require COVID vaccinations

MONMOUTH, Ore. – An Oregon college announced a plan to require COVID-19 vaccinations.
Western Oregon University said in preparation for an in-person return to classes this fall, COVID-19 vaccinations will be required for students and employees at the Monmouth and Salem campuses.
“We know our students and employees miss the vibrance of in-person campus life, and we want to return to that while also supporting the overall safety of our communities. Vaccination is an important step toward pack immunity so our Wolves can be together again,” said WOU President Rex Fuller. “In the meantime, we’ve been doing everything we can during spring term to make vaccines accessible to members of our campus community.”
Details of the plan will be further refined as WOU engages campus stakeholders, students, and faculty. “It would be short-sighted to rush the details of a vaccination requirement without hearing from the WOU community,” Fuller said.
