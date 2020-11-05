Where does your ballot go after being counted?

MEDFORD, Ore. — You cast your ballot and it’s counted, but where does it go next?
Jackson County Clerk Chris Walker says the elections office has mandatory maintenance periods in all elections.
In federal elections, she says that period is almost 2 years.
The ballots will be stored securely in their vault under lock and key and under 24-hour protections and cameras.
Once they go through the maintenance cycle, Walker says the office brings in a shredder.
All the ballots are destroyed along with any remaining blank ballots.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia.
She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.