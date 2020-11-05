Home
Where does your ballot go after being counted?

MEDFORD, Ore. — You cast your ballot and it’s counted, but where does it go next?

Jackson County Clerk Chris Walker says the elections office has mandatory maintenance periods in all elections.

In federal elections, she says that period is almost 2 years.

The ballots will be stored securely in their vault under lock and key and under 24-hour protections and cameras.

Once they go through the maintenance cycle, Walker says the office brings in a shredder.

All the ballots are destroyed along with any remaining blank ballots.

