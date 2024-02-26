‘Sanctuary One’ receives community service award

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — Sanctuary One has been recognized by the Jackson County Animal Shelter as their largest area rescue partner and the second largest area rescue partner in all of Oregon.

According to Sanctuary One, the nomination for the award was spurred by the number of animals the Jackson County Animal Shelter was able to transfer to Sanctuary One when the shelter was at or over capacity. In 2023 Sanctuary One took in 29 dogs, three cats, a duck, and a goat from the county shelter.

Colleen Avery, Sanctuary One’s animal care manager says that’s not all.

Thirty-four animals just from one agency and I also get other animals from other agencies as well, not just Jackson County Animal Services.

Executive director of Sanctuary One, Megan Flowers says they’ve helped over 30 agencies in 2023. She says expanding their help to as many organizations as possible is just who they are.

Sanctuary One’s DNA is to collaborate and help other agencies.

Flowers says the Care Farm has had up to 12 different species up for adoption in their nearly 16 years of operation.

But Avery says most people are just surprised they have dogs and cats available.

Most people think that we only have farm animals just from visibly driving by.

Despite Sanctuary One only having six dog kennels it is able to continuously accept transfers as its adoption rates are incredibly high. Avery says getting dogs adopted and out of the sanctuary as quickly as the Care Farm is able to take them in, is what drives her.

To exceed our numbers is my goal, my passion.

Flowers says the sanctuary is not only helping animals, but it’s also helping people. Sanctuary One’s mission is to provide a refuge for animals, and a healing place for people, all while promoting environmental stewardship. She says it’s like a chain reaction and everything builds on each other.

The people are getting healing from the animals but the animals are healing from the people’s interaction. Everything that people are doing to have garden therapy is helping them then raise produce for the food banks. So everything is layered.

She says much like the animals, people need Sanctuary One as a place to grow and thrive in, especially in the Rogue Valley.

I think that there is a lot of need here. There’s a lot of pain and there’s a lot of hurt. We are able to support people going through addiction recovery. We are able to support kids who are experiencing homelessness, un-housed youth, we are able to help kids who want job training.

Flowers says she’s grateful to have a community who cares so deeply for these animals. She says thanks to people’s generosity, Sanctuary One is able to make a home for any animal that comes through their gate. Whether they get adopted or not.

We are not government-funded. We are absolutely funded by the big hearts of our individuals and family foundations that are in our valley.

If you’re interested in donating, volunteering, or taking home a new friend, go to the website http://sanctuaryone.org.

