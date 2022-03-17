White City traffic stop leads to arrest of rape suspect

WHITE CITY, Ore. – A traffic stop in Jackson County led to the arrest of a rape suspect.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of Division Road and Avenue G in White City.

The driver, 27-year-old Alejandro Alcala-Arroyo of White City, was found to have an outstanding arrest warrant for first-degree rape out of Jackson County.

Alcala-Arroyo was taken into custody and his vehicle was impounded because he didn’t have a valid driver’s license. During the impound inventory, the deputy located approximately 20 pounds. of processed illegal marijuana.

Detectives from the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) and Oregon State Police (OSP) Drug Enforcement Section responded to assist with the marijuana portion of the investigation. I

Investigators seized an additional two firearms from the vehicle and $6,869.

Alcala-Arroyo was lodged at the Jackson County Jail on the arrest warrant with a $5,000,000 bail. Charges related to the marijuana crimes will be added upon further investigation.

This case is an ongoing multi-agency investigation involving IMET and OSP.