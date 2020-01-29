WHO praises China for coronavirus response

GENEVA, Switzerland (NBC) – The World Health Organization praised China Wednesday for its effort to tackle the new coronavirus outbreak and expressed optimism that the transmission could be stopped.
The Geneva-based body will meet with its emergency committee Thursday, the third time this week. They are set to evaluate whether the coronavirus outbreak now constitutes an international emergency.
Twice last week, the committee declined to declare a global emergency.
The decision to reconvene was based partly on worrying evidence of human-to-human transmission outside its epicenter in China.
Michael Ryan with WHO Health Emergencies Program said, “Like in previous outbreaks of coronavirus, we may be able to, working with the government in china and other governments, stop those transmission chains.”