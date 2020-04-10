WHO warns against countries lifting COVID-19 restrictions

GENEVA, Switzerland (NBC) – The director-general of the World Health Organization warned countries not to lift coronavirus restrictions prematurely.
The director-general said Friday he wanted restrictions removed as much as anyone, but the way down can be just as dangerous as the way up.
Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “At the same time, lifting restrictions too quickly could lead to a deadly resurgence. The way down can be as dangerous as the way up, if not managed properly.”
The director-general noted that the pandemic has struck countries that claim to have some of the strongest healthcare systems in the world.
He said, “I think this should bring humility to all our countries and see and assess the situation carefully, understand the gaps carefully, and understand the importance of health for all.”
He also sent his best wishes to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been moved out of intensive care.