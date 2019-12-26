Community comes together for annual Christmas meal in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. — A local church is making sure everyone is eating a home-cooked meal on Christmas Day.
Ashland Christian Fellowship has been putting on the event for nearly 40 years. The community dinner is held for people who might not have a place to go or who are homeless and need a warm meal.
People who were there enjoying the meal say they’re not only grateful for the food, but also to celebrate the holiday with others.
“We don’t want anyone to go hungry,” said Pastor Brett Yoder. “To be able to hear people’s stories and where they’ve come from, where they’re going–it’s pretty cool to see and know everyone so that’s kind of the joy of doing it.”
The church also delivered food to people who couldn’t make it to the event. Every year, the church prepares enough food to serve and feed more than 800 people.
