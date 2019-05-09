Home
Wild California condors could be seen once again in Oregon

Wild California condors could be seen once again in Oregon

News Top Stories U.S. & World Video

PORTLAND, Ore (KATU) – California condors haven’t been seen flying free in Oregon for more than 100 years, but that could change soon.

Wildlife officials are teaming up with the Yurok Tribe on a plan to re-introduce the critically endangered birds to the wild.

If you want to see a condor in Oregon today, you can view captive ones at the Oregon Zoo. But there is a plan to have them soar free through Oregon skies again.

Travis Koons with the Oregon Zoo said, “This is a fantastic return to what’s natural, what’s normal, and I think a lot of folks that live in this area have that mindset.”

Federal and tribal officials want to reintroduce California condors to Redwood National Park, just south of the state line.

Paul Henson with the U.S. Department Fish & Wildlife Service said, “We expect condors to be in Oregon, along the Oregon Coast, and then up into the southern part of the state probably within the first year or two of reintroduction.”

The response was mostly positive at public meeting at the zoo. It’s a chance to bring a bird once on the brink of extinction back to its native range.

“If the right resources are put into place,” Koons explained, “then you can recover a species to the point where they’re now flying free in pretty large numbers.”

By 1987, there were only 22 California condors left in the wild. They were all taken captive to participate in a breeding program in an effort to save the species.

There are now 500 of the birds in captivity and the wild.

They are the largest land bird in America, and the native Yurok people consider them a sacred animal.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »