Wildfire burning in Lane County 15% contained

MAPLETON, Ore. – A fire burning near a Lane County community has been kept at bay.
Officials say the Sweet Creek Milepost 2 Fire is burning in steep terrain on private forestland along the south side of the Siuslaw River near the community of Mapleton.
People living in eight homes were told to leave the area. 24 other homes have been warned that they also may have to evacuate.
As of Monday evening, firefighters estimated the flames stretched to over 500 acres. However, by Tuesday night, that estimate went down to 382 acres.
Crews said the fire was kept within the current footprint Tuesday, despite increased fire activity.
While evacuations remain in place, firefighters plan to push 25 to 50 feet into the perimeter of the fire to make sure it doesn’t escape current lines.
The Sweet Creek Milepost 2 fire was 15% contained.
On the afternoon of September 1, 44-year-old Elias Newton Pendergrass of Mapleton was arrested for arson in the first degree in connection with the fire.