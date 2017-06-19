Wildfire prevention poster contest

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Second and fourth graders in Lake and Klamath Counties are helping to prevent wildfires through a special contest, with an artistic approach at fire prevention.
This is the 22nd year the Oregon Department of Forestry has sponsored the poster contest.
“I drew a picture of the woods burning,” explained Jorge Aguirre of Bonanza Elementary. “And on the side, I put what is the right thing to do, and what is the bad thing to do.”
Nick Wilson of Shasta Elementary has one of the top prize winners, which asked: “What can you create with 10 matches…and what can you destroy with just one.”
“I just thought that if people played with matches, they could cause a forest fire if they’re camping,” said Wilson.
The winners were chosen from over 260 entries.
Claire Igou is from Keno Elementary. She said, “I seen a lot of these signs, so I decided to make a ‘no matches’ sign.”
In addition to prizes, winners had a cake and punch party with Smokey Bear.
The top entries are made into placemats, which will be featured at local restaurants throughout fire season.
It’s estimated that over 16,000 kids in Klamath and Lake Counties have been involved with the poster contest since it began in 1995.