Wildfire recovery program seeks public comment during Thursday meeting

MEDFORD, Ore. – Late last year, it was announced that $422 million were coming to Oregon through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, also known as HUD. That money will go towards rebuilding communities after 2020’s horrific fire season. Now, the state is looking for your input on the best way to spend those funds.

While the specifics aren’t laid out yet leaders said the money will help immensely.

What will the state do with $422 million for recovery efforts? HUD told NBC5 News it’s up to the community.

“It’s driven by choices that the residents and citizens of Oregon make. They’ll present that information to HUD in a plan that not only describes their unmet needs but which specific program and activities they’ll use the funding for,” said Tennille Parker, Director of Disaster Recovery and Special Issues Division.

A pair of public hearings will be held in the coming days, one in English and one in Spanish.

The presentation in English will be held on Thursday, May 19. Doors will open at the Talent Community Center at 5:00 p.m. and the hearing will start at 6:00 p.m.

The Spanish language presentation will also be at the Talent Community Center, but it will take place on Tuesday, May 24 with an identical schedule to the previous meeting.

For more information about the hearings, visit https://www.oregon.gov/ohcs/housing-assistance/disaster-recovery/pages/reoregon.aspx