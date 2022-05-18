Driver dies in crash near Rogue River

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A driver was killed in a crash north of Rogue River.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on the morning of Wednesday, May 11, a vehicle was traveling eastbound on East Evans Creek Road. When the vehicle was about 6.5 miles north of Rogue River, the driver failed to negotiate a curve and the vehicle skidded a “significant” distance before it crashed down a large embankment and rolled over.

The driver, who deputies say was not wearing a seatbelt, didn’t survive.

“This incident is a tragic reminder to always wear your safety belt,” the sheriff’s office said. “Beginning May 23 through June 5, JCSO will participate in the Click It or Ticket campaign. Law enforcement agencies throughout Oregon will use federally funded overtime to educate the public about safety belt and child seat laws.”

The driver’s family members have been notified about the death, deputies said.

Deputies did not reveal the name of the driver.