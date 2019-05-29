Wildlife Images burglarized

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A local wildlife rehabilitation facility was burglarized overnight.
Wildlife Images said it appears someone opened a window—which may have gone accidentally unlatched—and entered their facility sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
The area burglarized was the J. David Siddon Memorial Education & Interpretive Center, which houses business offices, classrooms and a gift shop. The building is protected by an alarm system, but it wasn’t set off by someone entering through the open window. There were no surveillance cameras in the vicinity.
According to Wildlife Images, losses include money from two cash registers and a donation box. Other items, including a laptop, were left untouched. The facility estimates they lost about $200.
Anyone who may have further information about the incident is encouraged to call the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office at 541-474-5123.