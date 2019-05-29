Time to prepare for potentially smoky summer

MEDFORD, Ore. – Officials say now is the time to get prepared for what could be a smoky summer due to potential wildfires.
The first step, officials say, is to get familiar with the Department of Environmental Quality’s Air Quality Index. The color-coded system provides up-to-date information about air quality. You can access the AQI at https://oraqi.deq.state.or.us/home/map
People who are sensitive to smoke are advised to prepare for this summer by making sure windows and doors seal well. It’s also recommended that people check air filters in their heating/cooling systems and consider choosing a HEPA filter.
The Oregon Health Authority also recommends buying a portable HEPA or non-ozone producing “electrostatic precipitating air cleaner.”
More information can be found at https://apps.state.or.us/Forms/Served/le8622.pdf