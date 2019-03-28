Wildlife Images gets a helping hand from AmeriCorps

MERLIN, Ore. – Wildlife Images is getting a helping hand to update their facilities. AmeriCorps volunteers from across the country are lending their talents to the rehab and education center. Team Blue Seven is just the second group of AmeriCorps members to help out wildlife images.
Almost 40 years ago, Wildlife Images Rehabilitation and Education Center opened to care for the sick, injured and orphaned wildlife.
“Wildlife Images are always struggling to make enough to keep this place in operation, so volunteerism and donations and all that is what makes this place work,” Executive Director, Dave Siddon said.
That’s why they’re grateful to have help from the AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps – Team Blue Seven.
“They’re incredible they all come in with skills and ambition and a lot of everything that we need,” Siddon said.
Nine volunteers between the ages of 18 to 24 will be working at Wildlife Images for seven weeks, and they have a lot to do.
“We’re doing more like maintenance work building fences cleaning up animal enclosures and doing a variety of different things. Just doing some of the tasks that they don’t have the time or the hands to do,” AmeriCorps Member, Martha Taylor said.
They say they’re up for the challenge, and wouldn’t trade this post for any other.
“It’s been a really unique experience for us to be at Wildlife Images, and while we’re exploring the Grants Pass area it’s really cool how everyone knows about Wildlife Images, and for people to recognize our work and recognize what we’re doing, we’re really glad we get to be a part of this community for a short time,” AmeriCorps member, Amy Singer said.
The team will be stationed at Wildlife Images until April 11th.
