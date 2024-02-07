This morning on NBC5 News Sunrise Joy Marshall from the Family Nurturing Center joined us to talk about the upcoming “Winter in Candyland” event taking place in downtown Medford on February 17 & 18.

Here are some highlights from the interview:

The Winter in Candyland event was an idea that came from Medford Rogue Rotary and the Family Nurturing Center, wanting to create a family event during the winter months after the holiday season when nothing is happening for kiddos and their families.

The event is free and encourages children and their families to play together. Visitors will actually come in and experience a life-size Candy Land board game.

Visitors will begin by entering through a castle that leads into the village, where there will be seven of the lands that are depicted on the board game.

Everything from Peppermint Forest to Licorice Lagoon, Gummy Bear Picnic. Each different land will have an activity that the adults and children can do together to play.

Family Nurturing Center is a resource for families, offering more than 20 different programs that can help families raise their children. They specialize in children ages zero to six. They offer parenting classes and a program called Grandmas 2 Go, where a family can request a grandma to help. This program is designed for those children who are separated from their grandparents.

Click here to find out more about the Winter in Candyland event or The Family Nurturing Center.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.