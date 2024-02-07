Jackson County presents Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The 2024 Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan will be presented Wednesday, February 7, to the Jackson County Board of Commissioners for final adoption.

The last plan was adopted and approved by FEMA in 2018. The county updates it every five years, and it just finished the most recent updates this past December.

This is not for emergency funding or post-disaster recovery. This is very specific to mitigation and is meant to be used for preparedness to lessen the impact of a disaster.

We spoke to Holly Powers, Emergency Manager of Jackson County who said, “For community members, it’s a document that can kind of give them an idea of what hazards their community, their home, may be exposed to. Some people might live close to a river and be in the floodplain and they may or may not know that.”

Once adopted by the Board of Commissioners, it’ll be sent back to FEMA for final approval to be active for the next five years.

