Winter weather causes power outages across southwest Oregon

MEDFORD, Ore. – Thousands of customers are without power in southwest Oregon due to a winter storm.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning and Advisory for Thursday, January 16, 2020. The warning is expected to continue through 4:00 p.m. with more snow and high winds in the forecast.
At 4:16 a.m. Thursday, Pacific Power said about 7,300 customers were without power. Crews were dispatched to help restore power. By 9:05 a.m., crews were actively working at locations where fallen trees and limbs damaged power lines.
Pacific Power said they apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.
For updates, text STAT to 722797 or visit http://www.pacificpower/outage