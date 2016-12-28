Documents related to complaints made by Sheriff Falls released

Medford, Ore. – Jackson County has released over 100 pages of documents related to complaints made by outgoing Sheriff Corey Falls.
During a press conference on Tuesday, Falls said he experienced several micro-aggressions, derogatory comments, demeaning behavior and bullying after he was elected.
Falls directly named County Administrator Danny Jordan, Assistant County Administrator Harvey Bragg, Dick Rudisile and Craig Morris with the budget committee.
Sheriff Falls made a complaint in December of 2015 to county human resources regarding the allegations.
A third-party investigation was opened after the complaint was made, but the final report was not issued or released because it had been withdrawn by Falls, according to Commissioner Rick Dyer.
“What I learned is elected officials have no HR protection when it comes to discriminatory acts, harassment, being bullied… there’s zero,” Sheriff Corey Falls said.
On Wednesday, in response to Falls’ allegations, the commissioners released numerous documents related to the investigation. Below is a list of downloadable documents:
Preliminary draft of investigatory report regarding allegations
Sheriff Corey Falls’ withdrawal letter
In a statement along with the released documents, commissioners wrote in part, “The Commissioners are disappointed by the manner in which Sheriff Falls is leaving his position as Sheriff; however, they would like to thank him for his service to the citizens of Jackson County. “
In addition, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners announced Captain Nathan Sickler will have the authority to perform all official acts and duties of the Jackson County Sheriff until Sheriff Corey Falls officially vacates his seat on December 30, 2016 at 3:00 p.m., at which point commissioners have the authority to take action to fill Falls’ position.