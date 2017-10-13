Wolf collared in southern Oregon

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is once again able to track a wolf pack known to have territory in Jackson and Klamath Counties.
Several years ago, a radio collar attached to gray wolf OR-7–a member of the Rogue Pack–went silent. Since then, biologists have been working to get a collar on a member of the pack to track its movements once again, according to the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Office.
Last week, after over two weeks of trapping operations, biologists successfully collared a female wolf in the Rogue Pack, OR-54.
“This radio collar will provide valuable information on the pack’s activity helping us monitor population grown and wolf behavior across the state,” OFWO officials said. “This collar also enables us to better implement measures to reduce human-wolf conflicts so wolves and livestock producers can more peacefully share the landscape.”
The radio collar data will be important evidence in the case of any suspected wolf depredations on livestock in the area.
The Rogue Pack stems from Wolf OR-7, who reportedly found a mate in southwest Oregon’s Cascade Mountains sometime in early 2014. The pair produced offspring in the same area by June of that same year. Since then, they have established a territory in the eastern Rogue and western Keno Units by 2015.
ODFW is now tracking 16 radio collared wolves, including OR-54